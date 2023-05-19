Sub-jr men's national hockey: Gurpreet Singh scores nine in Chandigarh victory; Delhi win

Rourkela (Odisha), May 19 (IANS) Delhi Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh registered wins in their respective games on Day 2 of the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Hockey Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Delhi Hockey defeated Assam Hockey 5-2 courtesy of Afridi (8′, 11′, 26′, 34′), who scored four goals. Also, Aryan (58′) netted a goal to contribute to Delhi Hockey’s win. For Assam Hockey, Ritik Patir (23′) and Rohit Yadav (40′) scored a goal each.

The second game of the day witnessed Hockey Chandigarh register a comprehensive 19-0 win against Hockey Rajasthan. Gurpreet Singh (3′, 8′, 23′, 24′, 29′, 48′, 51′, 55′, 56′) scored nine goals, while Prabhjot Singh Saini (22′, 44′, 45′) netted a hat-trick. Also, Pankaj Sharma (26′, 36′) and Gurjeet Singh (52′, 60′) scored a brace each, while Sukhpreet Singh (5′), Sukhmanpreet Singh (13′), and Suraj Kumar Sah (56′) were also on the scoresheet.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Maharashtra 18-0 in the fourth and last match of the Day 1 of the tournament.

Deonath Nanwar (16′, 35′, 36, 40′, 49′) ended the game as the top scorer with five goals to his name, while Deepak Pradhan (14′, 19′, 25′, 44′) scored four goals.

Moreover, Yojin Minz (11′, 26′, 33′) netted a hat-trick, while Irengbam Rohit Singh (3′, 28′) scored a brace. Bilkan Oram (18′), Sudarsan Goud (13′), and Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (43′) also scored a goal each for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

