Friday, January 5, 2024
WorldSports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Anantapur Sports Academy win on Day 5

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) SAI Shakti Team and Anantapur Sports Academy won their respective matches while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre drew with SAI Bal team on Day 5 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women’s Hockey League – Phase 2 here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, the SAI Shakti Team defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 7-0. Purnima Yadav (28’, 43’, 53’) led the way for the SAI Shakti team with a hat-trick while Binati Minz (9’), Bhavya (10’), Priyanka (36’) and captain Kajal (54’) scored a goal each.

In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre drew with SAI Bal team 0-0. With both the teams coming into this game with good form having won their respective matches the previous day, they looked to build their winning streak.

However, a tight-knit display of defense from both teams ensured that the match ended in a draw without any goals being scored.

In the third match of the day, Anantapur Sports Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 4-1. The first goal of the match was scored by Janvi (6’) for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta but braces from P. Madhurima Bai (15’, 53’) and M. Vaishnavi (17’, 59’) for Anantapur Sports Academy ensured that they would go on to win the match.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
Urvashi Dholakia undergoes surgery for tumour, advised rest for 20 days
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.