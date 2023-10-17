Subroto Cup: Manipur, Mizoram, Jharkhand qualify for quarters in Junior Boys (U17)

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur, Govt. Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei, Mizoram and Mother International School, Zahir, Brambey, Ranchi, Jharkhand booked their places in the quarterfinals from Group C, E and Group F respectively in the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament.

Mizoram beat Mamta Modern School, Vikaspuri, New Delhi, 3-2 in a tight contest and T.G English School, Bishnupur, Manipur got the better off Shri Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal 3-0, while Jharkhand comprehensively beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Maheshpur, Pakur, Jharkhand 5-0 to confirm their places in the knockout stages.

In the other group stage matches at the Ambedkar Stadium, Kamla Devi Public School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh comprehensively beat Air Force Bal Bharti School, New Delhi 7-0 in a Group E match with Rohit Singh scoring four goals for the winners. In a Group F match, Govt. Senior Secondary School, Namchi, South Sikkim, Sikkim played out a 1-1 draw against D.A.V Inter-College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

At the Tejas Football Ground, Tripura Sports School, Badharghat aided by John Jamatia’s six goals beat P.M Shri GSSS Gangwa, Hisar, Haryana 7-0 to finish their group stage matches in Group G. In the other match of the group, Bampather Bengenabari H.S.S, Aideobari, Assam beat Sainik School, Chhingchip, Mizoram 6-0. Busan scored four goals for the winners.

In Group H at the Tejas Football Ground, Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand beat Greenwood School, Khelo India Centre, Nagaland 6-0 for their third consecutive victory in the group.

In the other match of the group, Guru Gobind Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh edged out Sudarshanpur Dwarika Prasad Uchh Vidyachakra, Raiganj, West Bengal by a solitary goal.

In Group C at the Subroto Park Football Ground, NCC, Kolkata overcame Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapith, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh by a solitary goal.

At the Subroto Park Football Ground, Sanjeevan Vidhyaniketan & Chhatrapati Shivaji Kanishta Mahavidyalaya (Somvarreth) Panhada, Kolhapur thrashed St. Francis Xavier High School, Dudhani, Silvassa, DD & DNH 11-1 in a Group D match. In the other match of the group, Assam Rifles Public School, East Khasi Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya edged out Khajaman H.S.S, Trichy, Tamil Nadu by a solitary goal.

