Sunil Chhetri backs Igor Stimac's call for a 4-week camp ahead of AFC Asian Cup

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Backing head coach Igor Stimac’s call for a 4-week camp, Indian men’s football captain Sunil Chhetri said that it is essential for a team to have longer camps ahead of the AFC Asian Cup.

After completing a treble of titles in 2023, winning the Tri-Nation Cup, Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF Championship, Indian men will be looking forward to participation in the King’s Cup in Thailand in September, and the Merdeka Cup in Malaysia in October, as part of their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in Qatar from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

India, placed 100 in FIFA rankings, have been drawn in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup, where they will face the likes of Australia (22), Uzbekistan (74), and Syria (94).

“For a team like ours, especially for the Asian Cup, where we know we will face the likes of Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria, longer camps would always be helpful. When the boys play at the ISL, they are playing at a certain level. But let’s be honest, when we meet Australia, we would meet competition that is a couple of levels higher, if not more,” said Chhetri during a virtual media interaction on Sunday.

The skipper also said that the team needs to play friendlies against some of the top teams in Asia before the continental tournament.

“That’s the reason why when we come together and train, we know that it helps a bit. That is the reason why we need longer camps, and to play 2-3 friendlies against some of the top teams in Asia,” he added.

He further went on to state that the Blue Tigers need to face one of the top teams in Asia to gauge themselves for their clash against Australia.

“(Playing) Iraq will tell us what we need to do against Uzbekistan, and then, maybe closer to the Asian Cup, we need to play one of the top teams in Asia, like Iran, Japan, or the Korea Republic, in order for us to be better prepared for Australia,” he said.

While the AFC Asian Cup is set to take place in Qatar in January 2024, Chhetri is not one to look too far ahead into the future as he believes “to keep a short-term target.”

“I’m not sure what my expectations are exactly for the future, and that’s the way I am. I only keep short-term targets. I don’t know about targets for the Asian Cup or the World Cup Qualifiers, but we are going to take things on a short-term basis and keep fighting. This is what I’ve been telling the whole team,” the 38-year-old skipper said.

India’s record ninth SAFF Championship victory after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout against Kuwait in the final saw praise being showered on them from all walks of life. However, Chhetri urged his boys to keep their heads down and carry on.

“This limelight that we’re getting we all like it, but we cannot get ahead of ourselves. There is an invisible pressure on everyone, and we like it, we enjoy it. It’s not just us players or coaches, but everyone –- AIFF, the Government, the clubs, and the corporate houses. Even the media as well. Everyone is under an invisible pressure when we need to perform,” said Chhetri.

–IANS

bc/bsk

