T20 leagues are not just about money; learning & sharing knowledge is key: Chamari Athapaththu

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) In the franchise T20 world of women’s cricket, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu has been the first player from her country to take part in various leagues.

Since 2017, Chamari has literally become a globetrotting cricketer in the current era, featuring in the now-defunct Kia Super League and Women’s T20 Challenge, as well as in the Women’s Big Bash League, Women’s Caribbean Premier League, FairBreak Invitational, and Women’s Super Smash.

Despite the many opportunities to compete in T20 leagues and her remarkable performance for Sri Lanka in international cricket, Chamari was initially not picked for the 2023 WBBL and 2024 WPL. Later on, Sydney Thunder later recruited her as a replacement player for 2023 WBBL.

Chamari would go on to light up the tournament, making 511 runs at an average of 42.58. She finished at second place in the regular season run-scoring list and took nine wickets with her off-spin bowling at an economy rate of 6.79 to claim the Player of the Tournament award.

With England pacer Lauren Bell pulling out of WPL 2024 to make herself available for England’s tour of New Zealand, the UP Warriorz were quick to rope in Chamari for the tournament happening from February 23 to March 17. According to Chamari, playing in various T20 leagues has played a huge role in her evolution as a cricketer, on and off the field.

“These leagues are important, not just for me, but also for all cricketers around the world. Some people think these leagues are all about the money, but it is not like that. We can share our knowledge and culture with other players. Like, I can share the same dressing room with the world’s best cricketers.

“I learn a lot of things from them and share my knowledge with them as well. It’s a really good opportunity in world cricket by various boards to organise T20 leagues in women’s cricket. It is going to be a good thing for the future of women’s cricket around the world. I hope every country continues with these things and I do hope Sri Lanka will organise a new league for women’s as well in the future,” said Chamari in reply to a query from IANS question in a virtual interaction organised by the franchise.

Chamari believes that adapting her game to the conditions ahead of a specific tournament is crucial for her, especially with WPL 2024 scheduled to take place in Bengaluru and New Delhi. “I have been playing international cricket for more than 15-16 years. So, I have the experience to adjust to various conditions. I always try to play my natural game and always keep it simple, which is my method.”

“I don’t like to think a lot; I just keep it simple and assess the conditions because Australia had good pace and bounce, which is different as compared to New Zealand and Sri Lanka. So, I do know how to adjust to conditions – like change my batting stance, backlift and little bit more changes I make. But I always try to play my natural game freely and the approach to play positively is very important.”

When Chamari didn’t find any takers at the WPL 2024 player auction in Mumbai, there was huge surprise amongst the teams and pundits of the game. Chamari acknowledged feeling surprised but not shocked by being overlooked by all five franchises in the auction.

“I was not shocked, but I was surprised that they didn’t pick me at the auction. These things are not in my control. I don’t want to put too much pressure on my shoulders, because such decisions are taken by the coaches and people in the management. I only think about what I can control. I can control my batting and my bowling. I take these decisions in good spirits and try to do my best. If someone asks me if I can come (and play for the team), I am ready. If someone requests, I can accept their request.”

In situations like this, the explosive left-handed batter uses rejection as motivation to prove others wrong. “Actually, rejection is a kind of motivation for me. It is good for me, because I can learn from (that) rejection and show what I can do. My philosophy is that if someone says something cannot be done, I want to be the first one to do it. I always want to prove what I can do.

“I got an opportunity (to play) in WBBL at the last minute, as a replacement player, and I grabbed that opportunity with both hands. I showed everyone there what I can do. The Sydney Thunder management also helped me. I am a team player – I want to do good for my team, everywhere I go. I am now waiting for WPL. Let’s see what I can do,” she said.

At UP Warriorz, Chamari will face stiff competition from captain Alyssa Healy, Danni Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone to be amongst the four overseas players in the playing eleven. Last year, the Warriorz had a similar situation, leading to an accomplished speedster like South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail being on the sidelines for most of the competition.

If she gets a place in the starting eleven, Chamari will become the first Sri Lanka player to be a part of the WPL. While she has received acclaim as an opener, Chamari expressed her flexibility to bat at any position within the team.

“I do know that only four overseas players can play in the eleven. I know Alyssa Healy is an opener, my favourite Danni Wyatt is also an opener. Even Tahlia McGrath can open, Grace Harris opens for Brisbane Heat (in the WBBL).

“We have to adjust, and the most important thing is the (requirement of the) team, and everything comes secondary. If the coaches and team need me to bat at any position, I am happy to bat anywhere between numbers one to six. I can do anything for my team; I am not looking to just bat at one place as I am always a team player,” Chamari said.

