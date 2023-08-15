scorecardresearch
Taekwondo Premier League: Second division weight category competition to be held in December

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) After a successful edition of the first weight category, the second division weight category competition of the Taekwondo Premier League, will be held on December 5, 6 and 7, 2023 and will feature 55.1 kg to 60 .9 kg weight category for men and 48.1 kg to 53.9 kg for women.

The first weight category of 58.1kg-67.9kg competition held in Delhi saw the emergence of the Rajasthan Rebels as champions. The Delhi Warriors secured second place, followed by the Gujarat Thunders.

The upcoming second weight category tournament will also include 12 teams Haryana Hunters, Maharashtra Avengers, Bengaluru Ninjas, Chennai Strikers, Rajasthan Rebels, Delhi Warriors, Hyderabad Gliders, Gujarat Thunders, Assam Heroes, Punjab Royals, Lucknow Nawabs and Himachal Hurricanes vying for the top spot.

“The first weight category was a huge success and that has made us to launch the second category events in December 2023,” said Duvvuri Ganesh, founder and director of Taekwondo Premier League, in a media release.

“Taekwondo is the best fitness game in the world, and it gives self-confidence with self -Defence from within. We wanted it to be a team game that will give Indian players a chance to play with the international players in the same team which will help in exchanging technical skills and advance Taekwondo techniques. This will support all the individual Taekwondo players to improve their speed, Power and attitude with accuracy,” he added.

Grand Master Jun Lee who is also the chief commissioner of the Taekwondo Premier League, said,” Leagues like these are very important for the sport of Taekwondo to grow. Not only lets the athletes’ become pros but also gives the best result for all the individual players across the world.”

“I have benefitted immensely because of the sport and now it is time to give back to the sport and make the sport grow in India,” said Navneetha Bachu, a pioneer of women’s Taekwondo training and co-founder of Taekwondo Premier League.

Grand Master M.Jayant Reddy, who has won many international and national medals and holds 28 world Guinness Book records said,”This is the best time for the sport to grow in India and elsewhere, we are working hard towards the success of the event and we will leave no stone unturned to make this a successful event.”

