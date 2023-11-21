Tawheed Shaikh crowned 'Champion of Champions' at Pro Panja League x Sheru Classic tournament

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Tawheed Shaikh reigned supreme as he was crowned as ‘Champion of Champions’ at the Pro Panja League x Sheru Classic tournament, held here at Bombay Exhibition Centre. The bouts took place in five groups – 55kg, 60kg, 70kg, 80kg and 80+kg.

In the 55kg category, Saad Khan emerged as winner, while Sohel Khan and Mohsin Shaikh came second and third respectively. In the 60kg category, Shivank Mishra was declared the winner, Shivendra Singh and Faris stood second and third. In the 70kg category, Shakti Singh triumphed, while Ayush Kumar and Pranav Singh came in at second and third.

Coming to the 80kg category, Atharv Bhagwat clinched the first position, while Kazi Abdul Majeed and Dev Jaiswal secured second and third position.

In the final category of 80kg+, Tawheed showed impeccable power to secure the first position, with Aftab Khan and Siddhant Kathuria coming in at second and third position respectively.

In the Champion of Champions match, Tawheed secured the first place while Siddhanth Kathuria and Shivank Mishra stood second and third, respectively.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also present to witness the Arm wrestlers in action. Speaking on the occasion, the actor said, “It was so exciting to see all these Arm wrestlers competing against each other and showcasing impeccable power. Win or lose doesn’t matter, you just have to give your 100% and these Arm wrestlers showed true sportsmanship.

“I am also excited about India hosting Asian Armwrestling Championship in 2025. It is going to be a mega affair and I am looking forward to it. The tournament will also give opportunities to many to show their power and earn a name for themselves at a global level.”

The People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI) has also been given the rights to host the Asian Armwrestling Championships in 2025. The announcement was made during the Asian Congress held at the World Armwrestling Championship, where the proposal put forth by the People’s Armwrestling Federation led by President Preeti Jhangiani was unanimously approved.

The decision marks an important milestone in India’s sporting history and reflects India’s growing prominence in the world of armwrestling. The event will bring together athletes from across Asia, showcasing their talent, determination, and sportsmanship on a global stage.

PAFI is currently considering various cities in India to hold this Championship and will very soon announce the same.

–IANS

bc/