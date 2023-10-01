Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz cruises past Musetti in Beijing, earns 60th Win of 2023

Beijing, Oct 1 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz became the first player to earn 60 tour-level wins in 2023 on Sunday, when he defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at the China Open.

The top-seeded Spaniard overpowered Musetti with his explosive groundstrokes, striking 18 winners and breaking the Italian’s serve four times to improve to 2-1 in his ATP Head-to-Head series against the 21-year-old.

With his 81-minute victory, Alcaraz improved to 16-1 at ATP 500 events, highlighted by title runs in Barcelona and at The Queen’s Club. The 20-year-old will look to earn his 17th win at this level when he takes on Casper Ruud in the last eight.

Alcaraz began the Asian Swing behind World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the ATP Live Race To Turin, but could close that gap to 315 points by winning his first title since Wimbledon in Beijing. The Spaniard has earned a Tour-leading six trophies in 2023.

