Tennis: De Minaur rolls past Ofner into Mexcian Open quarterfinals

Acapulco, Feb 29 (IANS) Alex de Minaur continued his imperious form at the Mexican Open as the No. 3 seed Australian beat Austrian Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event.

After losing just three games in the first round against Taro Daniel, third seed De Minaur maintained his level against Ofnerlate on Wednesday night. He won 90 per cent of his first-serve points according to Infosys ATP Stats, dropping just two points behind his first delivery in the match.

The Australian will next play fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Italian Flavio Cobolli.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Jack Draper won a battle of lefties against Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-0. The Briton hit 11 aces and saved all three break points he faced to capture the pair’s maiden ATP Head-to-Head encounter.

