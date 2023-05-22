scorecardresearch
Terzic, Dortmund one step away from winning German title

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, May 22 (IANS) In a touching gesture of remembrance, Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic frequently points skywards before and after games, a tribute to his late father.

Terzic’s father, Ibrisim, passed away last October at the age of 72, but the Dortmund coach insists he still feels a strong connection to him, reports Xinhua.

This Sunday evening, the sense of spiritual communion may have been more profound than ever. Terzic led the youthful Dortmund squad to recapture the top spot in the German national league with a 3-0 victory against Augsburg.

With only one round of matches left in the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season, Dortmund’s advancement past title rival Bayern Munich has brought them tantalizingly close to their first national championship since 2012.

Capitalizing on Bayern’s stumble against Leipzig, Terzic focused on fostering a positive mindset amongst his players and the club.

“The focus was on what we could gain, rather than what we could lose,” the Borussia coach noted, acknowledging the external pressure he and his players had to contend with.

Just a step away from the club’s most significant success in over a decade, Terzic believes it’s crucial to maintain normal routines. Fans witnessed his skyward salute once again, a part of his regular pre- and post-match ritual designed to establish a comforting atmosphere.

After several missed opportunities to seize the league’s top position, Dortmund seems primed to secure their spot as they head into the final season game against Mainz at home this Saturday. Simultaneously, Bayern will face a tough match against Cologne away from home, needing to overcome a two-point deficit.

In spite of the season’s challenges, which Terzic termed “crazy,” the Dortmund coach emphasized the importance of composure. He successfully realigned wayward wingers such as Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi, fortifying a previously shaky defense with strong midfield action.

The triumphant return of Sebastien Haller, following a testicular cancer diagnosis last summer, injected additional resolve into the team. This has propelled them to challenge Bayern’s decade-long dominance of the title.

As Dortmund supporters started celebrating in the Augsburg arena and back home, Terzic maintained his composed demeanor. “We’re just one step away from achieving our dreams. But we need the emotional support of our fans, the entire city, and region. We need to continue looking at things positively as we’re on the brink of winning,” Terzic emphasized.

Though proud of the team’s 70 points, Terzic insists celebrations must be delayed. “We have to keep our focus for another week, and then we can deliver a final, decisive performance,” he stated. Reiterating his commitment to maintaining emotional stability, the Dortmund coach promises not to change their usual procedures in the crucial week ahead.

–IANS

cs

