Thailand overcomes Vietnam to retain ASEAN football title

By News Bureau

Bangkok, Jan 17 (IANS) Thailand beat visiting Vietnam 1-0 in the second leg of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup final to retain the title on a 3-2 aggregate.

The two teams entered the match after a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Vietnam’s home ground, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thai skipper Theerathon Bunmathan struck from outside the box in the 24th minute to score for the home team.

Thailand last won the biennial event in Singapore after the 2020 edition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The victory on Monday handed Thailand a record seventh title of the tournament.

–IANS

