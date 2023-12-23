'The Arjuna Award has given me a huge boost,' says Pro Kabaddi League star Pawan Sehrawat

Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) The Telugu Titans registered their first victory in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 after clinching a thrilling 37-36 victory in Chennai on Friday. The Titans’ Captain Pawan Sehrawat, who recorded a Super 10, expressed that the team has to prepare well for the rest of the games as well, “We are certainly happy with the win, but it’s a long season. We’ll prepare well for the other games as well.”

The Titans’ defence unit put up an excellent display to support their Captain with 18 tackle points in the match. Asked about the team’s defence, Sehrawat said, “Our defence unit is still not playing at its best. The unit didn’t even give me a single point during a practice session on Thursday. I carried out 30 unsuccessful raids against our defenders. So they can certainly play at an even better level.”

The Hi-flyer Pawan Sehrawat has also been bestowed with the Arjuna Award recently. When asked about the same, the raider said, “The Arjuna Award is the biggest award for all sportspersons in India and the Award has given me a huge boost to perform even better. And also, the fans in Chennai have welcomed me with open arms. I couldn’t play much for the Tamil Thalaivas last season, but the team’s fans have still showered me with love.”

The Bengal Warriors will be hoping to get back into form after going down against Puneri Paltan and settling for a tie against UP Yoddhas in their previous two games, however, U Mumba have been in splendid form. They have registered victories against Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas in their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Titans will be aiming to gain momentum in their upcoming matches, however, the Bengaluru Bulls’ raiders Bharat and Vikash Kandola will pose a strong challenge to the Titans.

–IANS

cs/