scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'The decision disrupts my wedding plans', says Dutee Chand on SC's ruling on same-sex marriage

Dutee Chand has voiced her disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision not to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages, stating that this decision has disrupted her wedding plans.

By Agency News Desk
'The decision disrupts my wedding plans', says Dutee Chand on SC's ruling on same-sex marriage _ pic courtesy news agency
'The decision disrupts my wedding plans', says Dutee Chand on SC's ruling on same-sex marriage _ pic courtesy news agency

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has voiced her disappointment over the Supreme Court’s decision not to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages, stating that this decision has disrupted her wedding plans. Dutee, who came out as lesbian in 2019 and became the first Indian athlete to revea; a same-sex relationship, is optimistic about the Parliament passing a law that permits same-sex marriages.

“I plan to marry my partner Monalisa. But the decision of the apex court has upset all plans. I have been living with Monalisa for five years. We are happy together and as adults, we have every right to make our own decisions. We hope Parliament passes a law allowing same-sex marriages,” Dutee was quoted by Times of India.

A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Tuesday refused to grant any legal sanction to same-sex marriage.

The Supreme Court gave decision with a 3:2 majority, holding that a civil union cannot be recognised under the Constitution.

The judgment rendered by CJI DY Chandrachud said that the right to marry is not a fundamental right but a construct of the legislature.

Notably, in 2018 Supreme Court struck downSection 377 of the Indian Penal Code, decriminalising same-sex relations between consenting adults.

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Allu Arjun's National Award triumph: Fans accord grand welcome with flowers and dhol
Next article
Men's Cricket WC: No plans for rotation, Shami, Ashwin unlucky to be left out, says bowling coach Mhambrey
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US