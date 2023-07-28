scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues replaces injured Heather Graham at Northern Superchargers

By Agency News Desk

London, July 28 (IANS) India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be returning to Northern Superchargers for a third successive season at The Hundred after she was signed as late replacement for injured Australian allrounder Heather Graham on Friday.

Jemimah was Superchargers’ leading run-getter in the inaugural season, in 2021, aggregating 249 runs in seven innings. However, she missed the majority of last year’s competition for the franchise with a wrist injury.

Superchargers opted not to retain the 22-year old Indian ahead of March’s draft but have now brought her back as a replacement.

“I’m so excited to be back in The Hundred,” Rodrigues was quoted as saying in the franchise’s media release.

“It’s a world-class competition and I’ve had so much taking part in it previously. I was very disappointed to have to withdraw last year through injury so it’s great to be back. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at, with great fans, and I can’t wait to be back out there,” she added.

Jemimah’s late entry now makes her the fourth Indian in this year’s competition after Harmanpreet Kaur (Trent Rockets), Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave – retained) and Richa Ghosh (London Spirit).

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have pulled out senior duo of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry from this season after they sustained injuries in the second ODI of the ongoing series in Ireland.

Healy, the stand-in skipper, played with multiple injuries with the left index finger fracture being the latest that prompted the move from CA. She was due to return for the Superchargers, but will now be heading home for rehab immediately.

Tahlia McGrath, who was Healy’s deputy, is leading Australia in the ongoing third ODI on Friday (July 28), which is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

On the other hand, Perry was due to be reunited with her RCB teammate Sophie Devine at Birmingham Phoenix but has been forced to withdraw after the left-knee injury flare-up that kept her off the field in the second innings of the first ODI against the Irish.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
5 most googled contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2'
Next article
Odiya actress accuses producer of sexual harassment
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WI vs IND: Felt good that somebody took a nice catch on my bowling, says Jadeja on Kohli's stunning grab

News

$1 million copyright lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift dropped

Technology

IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded operating loss of $136 mn in FY23: Report

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England inch closer to knockout stage after overcoming Denmark

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi reunites with Sachin Kundalkar for Marathi film 'Gulabjaam 2'

News

GoT's Jack Gleeson unrecognisable in new 'Famous Five' role

News

Odiya actress accuses producer of sexual harassment

News

5 most googled contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2'

Sports

WI v IND: Kuldeep has worked on his bowling and the results are showing, says Hanuma Vihari

Technology

Dunzo to pay 12% annual interest on withheld salaries: Report

Technology

AMD to invest $400mn to expand research, development operations in India

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shakes a leg to ‘Mentirosa’ on her perfect ‘girls trip’ to Bali

Sports

Mary Waldron, Ireland's most-capped female cricketer, retires from international cricket

News

Steven Spielberg to be honoured with Eva Monley Award

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika Bhatia for not doing duties properly

News

Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

Sports

Papua New Guinea clinch qualification for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

News

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, as they leave for her birthday vacay and drops adorable selfie from the airport

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US