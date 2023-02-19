scorecardresearch
'Theek hai bhai, main Nikalta hoon': Fans react on social media as chief selector Chetan Sharma quits

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 17 ((IANS) Former India pacer Chetan Sharma on Friday quit as chief selector of the men’s national cricket team following his controversial comments in a TV sting operation and cricket fans reacted to the news with hilarious posts, making fun of the entire situation.

Sharma reportedly resigned from his role on Friday, tendering his resignation in a letter to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who accepted it.

Sharma’s continuation as the chief selector became untenable after a video of the 57-year-old former cricketer-turned-selector from a TV sting went viral on social media platforms. In the TV Sting, Sharma was caught making several shocking claims about Team India and many top players, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The news of Sharma’s resignation from his role was expected for quite some time, and on Friday morning, he finally stepped down.

In the sting video, Sharma made several shocking claims and talked about the ego clash between former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. Sharma also claimed that Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya paid him frequent visits and that some Indian cricketers take injections despite being 80% fit.

Sharma also claimed that Virat Kohli had started to consider himself bigger than the game, and that didn’t go down well in the BCCI, and that’s why they were eager to remove him from the leadership role and took advantage of his rough patch in 2021 to replace him with Rohit Sharma, who, as per Chetan, wasn’t the preferred choice.

As the news of Sharma’s resignation from the role was confirmed, fans took to the social media platform Koo to come up with hilarious reactions.

What continued to irk the fans were some poor selection decisions: Not giving Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw a go in T20is, and not selecting Sarfaraz Khan even after his pile of runs in domestic cricket among others.

With Sharma gone, the BCCI will soon start the hunt for a new chief selector.

The process usually takes time as candidates file their nomination, are shortlisted and then interviewed by Cricket Advisory Committee which comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik.

–IANS

cs/bsk

