'There should be three left-handers in top seven': Shastri offers solution to India's middle-order conundrum

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has suggested that India consider including three left-handers within their top seven batting positions for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in order to add variety in their line-up.

Speaking with Star Sports, Shastri suggested Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper, who has been involved in the Indian ODI setup for a considerable duration. In addition, the management could also consider including youngsters either Tilak Varma or Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“There are three other positions where I think two left-handers have to come in, apart from the top four you mentioned. Now this is where the selectors’ role comes in because they are watching. They know who’s the guy who’s hot. If Tilak Varma is hot, bring him in. If you think Jaiswal is hot bring him in,” Shastri said.

“So if you have persisted with Ishan Kishan for the last six to eight months and he’s going to keep wickets, he comes in, in any case. But get two left handers. Including Jaddu, there should be three left-handers in the top seven. Ishan Kishan has been keeping for the last 15 months. Why go somewhere else?” he said.

Shastri also heaped on Tilak Varma and feels that India might want to look at the youngster for a spot in India’s middle order for the upcoming mega events.

Although Tilak has yet to participate in ODI cricket, his debut T20I series was remarkable, and he garnered praise from both Shastri and others for his composed shot selection and impressive composure.

“Very Very impressed with Tilak Varma. And I want a left hander. If I am looking for a left-hander, I would really look in that direction,” Shastri said.

