scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

There was more pace in the wicket on Day 2: Md Siraj

By Agency News Desk

Siraj, who was India’s most successful bowler with four wickets in Australia’s first innings, maintained that his team bowled well despite the opposition posting a total of 469.

He said: "We also bowled well (compared to the Australians), otherwise they would have scored 500-550."

The seamer also described Aussie batsman Travis Head’s batting as "extraordinary".

Siraj revealed the plan was to bowl short to Head, who scored a century (163).

"But it didn’t work on the first day. Chances were created; four or five times (mis-hits), the ball fell in gaps off my bowling alone," Siraj said.

On the Indian innings, Steve Smith, who nailed his third Test hundred at The Oval, said the Australian bowlers put the balls "in the right areas, bowling 5.5 to 7-metre lengths, attacking the top of the stumps. There’s natural variation there (in the pitch)".

About his batting, Smith disclosed that he has changed his trigger movement, moving more across to the off-side. This is something which has worked for him before in English conditions.

At draw of stumps on Day 2, India were 151/5, with Rahane (29*) and Bharat (3*) holding fort, still trailing by 318 runs.

–IANS<br>ashis/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IOA includes coaches Gyan Singh, Ashok Garg in wrestling's ad-hoc committee
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA includes coaches Gyan Singh, Ashok Garg in wrestling's ad-hoc committee

Sports

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons, Rajasthan Patriots register wins on first matchday

News

'Conversion via app case likely to be transferred to NIA'

Sports

French Open: Muchova topples Sabalenka, makes first Grand Slam final

Sports

India choke in WTC final

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Smith, Head and bowlers put Australia in pole position against India (ld)

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Bowlers put Australia in pole position at stumps after removing India's top order

Sports

West Ham chairman confirms Declan Rice will leave this summer

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: India finish on top of the medal tally

Health & Lifestyle

Conversion via app case shows how children get swayed by virtual world

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after bowling out Australia for 469

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root’s record of most Test centuries against India

Health & Lifestyle

New FDA approved antiviral shows promise for kidney transplant patients

News

Harman to Tejaswini, B'wood actors who've got a second life on OTT

News

'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after Siraj four-fer bowls out Australia for 467

Health & Lifestyle

High carb & fat food 'silently' driving fatty liver disease in India: Experts

Sports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India storm into semis with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US