Three game ban for Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez after Girona red card

Madrid, Oct 4 (IANS) Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has been suspended for three games following his challenge on Girona winger ‘Portu’ on Saturday’s La Liga match.

Nacho was sent off in the closing moments of the game, which Real Madrid were leading 3-0, for a high, studs-up challenge on the forward. Initially shown a yellow card, the VAR later upgraded the decision to a red card, Xinhua reports.

Portu was taken directly to the hospital and has been diagnosed with a bone edema in his right ankle and a torn left gluteus muscle, with no date given for his return to action.

The suspension means Nacho will miss Real Madrid’s LaLiga games at home against Osasuna this coming weekend, as well as the visit to play Sevilla on October 21 and the first “Clasico” of the season when Real Madrid play away to FC Barcelona the following weekend.

With David Alaba currently sidelined through injury and Eder Militao likely to miss the season, Nacho’s suspension comes at a busy time of the season, although he is eligible to play in Europe.

–IANS

bc

