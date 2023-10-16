Thrilled to witness this momentous occasion, which marks a significant milestone for the sport, says Jay Shah on cricket’s inclusion in Olympics

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) BCCI secretary Jay Shah said he was thrilled to witness the momentous occasion of cricket being included in the Olympics bandwagon, calling it a ‘significant milestone’ for the sport.

Cricket’s inclusion into the Olympics fold was formally ratified by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, following a recommendation made by the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics committee last week.

Cricket was one of six sports approved for inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics by the IOC in Mumbai alongside Baseball/Softball, Flag Football, Lacrosse and Squash. This will be the first time cricket will be at the Olympics since the 1900 Paris Olympics where Great Britain defeated France in a one-off match.

“The BCCI has been a staunch supporter of the ICC’s efforts to include cricket as an Olympic sport. We are thrilled to witness this momentous occasion, which marks a significant milestone for the sport. Our active participation has been instrumental in promoting the case for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics. This initiative aligns with the idea of India hosting the 2036 Olympics, as envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister.”

“The Indian Cricket Team boasts an unparalleled global fanbase, and their participation in this prestigious quadrennial event will undoubtedly enhance the sport’s global stature. Our contributions were pivotal in securing cricket’s presence at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and the Asian Games 2022 in Guangzhou, China,” said Shah in an official statement.

Shah was a member of the ICC Olympics Working Group and has played a critical role in securing cricket’s participation in the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Notably, Shah has been a strong proponent of cricket’s inclusion in various multi-sport events, notably advocating for its presence in the Commonwealth Games and the recent Asian Games in China, where India won gold medals in both men’s and women’s T20 categories.

Only two out of the 99 members gathered in Mumbai for the IOC Session opposed the move while two more abstained from the vote, making it a near-unanimous approval for the sport to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics is set to open new frontiers for the sport, providing unparalleled exposure in untapped global markets. Moreover, we anticipate that this decision will yield significant financial dividends and have a profound positive impact on our sport’s eco-system.”

“It will fuel infrastructural development, intensify competition, foster youth development, and create opportunities for officials, volunteers, and skilled professionals,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr /cs