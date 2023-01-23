scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Topchi defeat MD Polo on Day 1 of ARC Challenge Cup Polo 2023

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Topchi emerged victorious over MD Polo on the first day of the Amateur Riders’ Club Challenge Cup at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, here on Monday. Topchi won the match 8-2 thanks to four goals by Sunny Patel and two each by Irfan khan and Lt.Col Asish Samantaray.

In the first chukker, Irfan Khan scored the first goal of the game to put Topchi in the lead. In a quick response, Rahul Dwarkadas scored a goal for MD Polo to make it 1-1. In the second half of the chukker, Sunny Patel scored a goal for Topchi. At the end of the chukker, Topchi led 2-1.

In the second chukker, team Topchi scored 2 back-to-back goals through Sunny Patel and Lt Col. Asish Samantaray. In the second half of the chukker, Rahul Dwarkadas scored once again for MD Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Topchi 4 v MD Polo 2.

In the third chukker, Nk. Irfan Khan scored from a long grounded shot for Team Topchi. Sunny Patel scored once again and completed his hattrick, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Topchi 6 v MD Polo 2.

In the fourth chukker, team Topchi again scored two quick goals through Sunny Patel and Lt Col. Asish Samantaray, as Topchi emerged 8-2 winner.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide
Next article
CCI Snooker Classic: Impressive Digvijay tames Priyank 4-0; Srini stuns Gurbaxani
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Watson, Tharanga, Albie Morkel, Dinda sign up for LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 18 (Analysis)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Korea fight back from 2-goal deficit to beat Argentina in shoot-out, reach quarters

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala Minister visits Thiruvanthapuram Zoo where 53 spotted deer, black bucks died

Sports

CCI Snooker Classic: Impressive Digvijay tames Priyank 4-0; Srini stuns Gurbaxani

News

Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide

News

Esha Gaur makes Bollywood singing debut with ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’

News

Shakti Arora, Malvi Malhotra to be seen romancing in 'Darshan Deja Ni'

News

Tilotama reveals why she hasn't yet seen 'The Night Manager' original

Sports

Ireland men to play first Test in three years on Bangladesh tour

News

‘In your light, I learn how to love’: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul now officially man and wife

Technology

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea challenging blocking of website 'Dowry Calculator'

Sports

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife

Sports

ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay France 5-1 to seal berth in quarterfinals

Sports

Learning language of coaching from Shane, Robin, and James, says MI Emirates' batting coach Parthiv Patel

Technology

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

Technology

First Covid, now layoffs: Indian professionals undergo tremendous stress, anxiety

News

Ayesha Singh’s on-screen character all set to bring a major twist in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US