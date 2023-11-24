scorecardresearch
Typical of Pakistan to change captains frequently, says Ian Chappell ahead of side’s tour of Australia

Ian Chappell said it is "typical" of Pakistan to change their captains frequently, ahead of the side’s three-match Test tour of Australia happening next month.

Sydney, Nov 24 (IANS) Legendary Australia cricketer Ian Chappell said it is “typical” of Pakistan to change their captains frequently, ahead of the side’s three-match Test tour of Australia happening next month. Following a fifth-place finish in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and huge criticism from across all quarters back home, Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan’s all-format skipper, with opener Shan Masood named Test captain.

Masood is Pakistan’s ninth Test captain since 2009, as Pakistan play three Tests against Australia in Perth (December 14-18), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7, 2024), having never won a series in the country.

“Yeah that’s a pity, I think Babar’s a very good player. He’s not leaving the Pakistan side and maybe they can find a better captain. But it’s typical of Pakistan, they change captains (frequently),” said Chappel on ‘Wide World of Sports’.

Pakistan last toured Australia in 2019/20, as the hosts’ secured a 2-0 series victory, winning by an innings margin in both matches. “The problem with Pakistan is they don’t have a great record in Australia, even when they had good sides who could bat and bowl.”

“They’ve got some good quickies at the moment but the bounce of Australian pitches has always troubled them. If you look at the Australian side, they might be on the wane a bit, particularly when Warner goes but they’ve still got a very good attack and it’s a good pace attack. Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, those blokes will worry Pakistan with that extra bounce,” concluded Chappell.

