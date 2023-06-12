scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

U-17 Asian Wrestling: India bag seven medals on Day 3 as women win team championships

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The sport may be going through a crisis at home, but young talents Parveen, Neha, Siksha and Kajal kept the Indian flag flying by winning gold medals on Day 3 of the U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 at Bishkek, Kazakhstan on Monday.

The Indian women’s wrestlers claimed the team title with seven gold, one silver and one bronze medals in the Kazakhstan capital.

India bagged seven medals in all on the third day of the competition, adding to the 10 they had already won in the event in the first two days.

In the U-17 category, India’s Parveen bagged gold in the women’s wrestling 43kg weight category while Khelo India star Neha triumphed in the women’s 57 kg.

Kajal bagged the third gold by winning the women’s 73kg weight category while another Khelo India athlete, Shiksha claimed gold in the women’s wrestling 65kg, the Sports Authority of India informed in a tweet on Monday.

India’s Saurabh won silver in the freestyle 80kg weight category while Khelo India grappler Narendar bagged bronze in 71kg freestyle. Sourabh won the other bronze medal on Monday, finishing third in the men’s freestyle 65kg weight category.

Earlier on the first two days of the tournament, Srishti (Women’s 69kg), Savita (Women’s 61kg), Rachana (Women’s 40kg) bagged gold medals while Suraj (Greco-Roman 55kg), Siddhanath Krishna Patil (Greco-Roman 48kg), Sachin Kumar (Greco-Roman 65kg), Aman (Greco-Roman 80kg), Muskan (Women’s 46kg) claimed silver medals in their respective categories. Ronak (Greco-Roman 110kg) and Ranjita (Women’s 53kg) won bronze medals for India.

The U-23 Asian Wrestling Championship will start on June 15 at the same venue.

India have put up a combined squad of 60 wrestlers in both competitions.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Delhi HC allows minor rape victim undergo termination of pregnancy
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC allows minor rape victim undergo termination of pregnancy

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Mongolia hold Lebanon goalless; earn first point

Sports

FIDE World Cup: Young Indians Gukesh, Pragg join Carlsen, Humpy and Ju Wenjun in lineup

Sports

Football: PSV Eindhoven name Peter Bosz new head coach as van Nistelrooy steps down

Sports

Premier Handball League: Delhi Panzers beat Telugu Talons in an entertaining clash

News

Why 'The White Lotus' is a very hard act to follow for Jennifer Coolidge

Sports

Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots aim for second straight win against Golden Eagles UP (preview)

Health & Lifestyle

Breach of privacy: Venugopal hits back at MoS Chandrasekhar

News

Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu movie 'Eagle' set for Sankranti 2024 release

Sports

No other top-class Indian cricketer has been treated as bafflingly as Ashwin: Gavaskar

Sports

Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal to lead Indian challenge in Squash World Cup in Chennai

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar CM says his govt allotted 150 acres for AIIMS but Centre rejected it

News

Demon Slayer Season 3 finale will be an extended 70-minute episode

News

A role is a role, the script remains my hero, says Kajol about her OTT debut

News

Harry Styles pauses concert to help fallen fan

News

Director obsessed with hitting John Wick from different angles: Keanu Reeves

Health & Lifestyle

New wound-healing ink repairs cuts with a 3D-printing pen

Health & Lifestyle

Indian-origin US entrepreneur's AI algorithm can spot healthiest sperm

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US