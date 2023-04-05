scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

U21 Women's Hockey League: Third win for Pritam Siwach Foundation

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation and SAI Bal registered victories in their respective games on the opening day of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21 – Final Phase), here on Wednesday.

In the first game of the day, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation defeated Salute Hockey Academy 6-0. Tannu (3′, 29′), Manisha (12′), Ravina (22′), Tamanna Yadav (48′), and Nidhi (56′) scored for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation.

SAI Bal took on SAI Shakti and beat them 3-1 in the final game of the day. Swarnika Rawt (22′) opened the account for SAI Bal but SAI Shakti quickly equalised through a goal from Sakshi Shukla (26′).

Himanshi Gawande (37′) and Dechamma P.G (52′) scored in the second half to seal the victory for SAI Bal.

Earlier, in the last match of the day on Tuesday, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation beat Sai Shakti Team 3-0 with Tannu (12′), Nidhi (19′), and Sakshi Rana (24′) scoring one goal each for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation as they recorded an easy victory over their rivals.

On Sunday, Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation recorded a 9-0 victory against Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy, Bhagta with Sakshi Rana being the top scorer with a hat-trick.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
IPL 2023: Sanju Samson looking to take confidence from last season, says Steve Smith
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson looking to take confidence from last season, says Steve Smith

Sports

Former India International Syed Sabir Pasha joins as AIFF Technical Director

Fashion and Lifestyle

Navya Naveli Nanda sports nerdy look as she walks to board flight at Mumbai airport

Technology

Kirana tech startup 1K Kirana lays off 40% of workforce, over 200 employees hit

Sports

Pro Panja League partners with Sony Sports Network as official broadcaster for first edition in India

News

Vedvika Soni gears up for her Telugu debut in Vikranth-starrer 'Spark'

News

Stand with CM Bommai but not joining BJP, says Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep

Sports

IPL 2023: Hopefully, we'll perform well in the rest of our home games; great to meet Pant, says Axar Patel

News

Gauri Pradhan, Indraneil Sengupta to lead 'A Winter Tale At Shimla'

Technology

Gut microbes linked to attention disorder in kids: Study

Technology

NODWIN Gaming's Singapore subsidiary acquires 51% stake in Branded

Lyrics

BTS Jimin – Like Crazy Song Lyrics (English Translation)

News

Upasana, Ram Charan host baby shower in Dubai

Health & Lifestyle

Wear masks at crowded places: Himachal CM

News

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling promise a wholesome ride into the world of Barbie

Technology

Xiaomi India, GlobalHunt Foundation to skill 400 underprivileged students in mobile repairing

Sports

IPL 2023: I keep talking to boys about plans and how we can improve, reveals Brad Hogg

News

Ankit Gupta reveals challenges of shooting a wedding sequence in 'Junooniyatt'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US