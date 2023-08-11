scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UEFA Europa Conference League: Austria Wien surprise Legia in qualifiers

By Agency News Desk

Warsaw (Poland), Aug 10 (IANS) Striker Muharem Huskovic was the hero for Austria Wien, netting two goals to secure a 2-1 victory against Polish outfit Legia Warszawa in the UEFA Europa Conference League’s third qualifying round.

Michael Wimmer’s side opened the scoring in the 11th minute. A blunder by Legia midfielder Juergen Elitim near the penalty area set up a golden opportunity for the visitors. Dominik Fitz quickly played the ball to Huskovic, who effortlessly beat goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz from close quarters on Thursday.

Soon after the second half commenced, Huskovic furthered Austria’s lead with a textbook header, connecting perfectly with Manuel Polster’s cross from the left, reports Xinhua.

Legia, however, managed to pull one back in the dying minutes. Makana Baku’s exquisite cross was met by Ernest Muci, who powered a header past Christian Fruchtl, rattling it under the crossbar.

The return leg is slated for August 17 in Vienna.

In another match, Polish side Lech Poznan, helmed by John van der Brom, celebrated a 2-1 victory over Slovakian side Spartak Trnava as goals from Filip Marchwinski and Kristoffer Velde propelled the Polish side to victory, while Lukas Stetina found the net for Spartak.

–IANS

bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Self-driving cabs can now operate in San Francisco 24/7
Next article
Teen rapper Lil Tay is alive, says her Insta was hacked
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ministry sends Hangzhou-bound Greco-Roman wrestlers to Romania for special training camp and competition

News

Teen rapper Lil Tay is alive, says her Insta was hacked

Technology

Self-driving cabs can now operate in San Francisco 24/7

Technology

After 47 years, Russia journeys to Moon with Luna-25

Sports

With silver and two bronze medals on final day, India finish 17th in Commonwealth Youth Games

Technology

Musk lowers impressions to 5 mn, minimum payout to $10 for users to earn money

Technology

ChatGPT's 'custom instructions' feature now available for all users

Technology

Zuckerberg, wife lay off 48 employees from their philanthropic organisation

Sports

UEFA Conference League: Hapoel Beer Sheva and Levski Sofia draw in qualifiers

Technology

Musk puts up Twitter signs, other items for auction

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Indian selectors need to think out of the box while picking a side for World Cup (IANS column)

Health & Lifestyle

G20 health ministers to participate in summit on traditional medicine

Review

Movie Review | OMG 2 | Sensitive & uncomfortable yet pertinent

Sports

Hockey India approves financial model for Hockey India League, paves way for its revival

Sports

Fire scare at Eden Gardens, no damage but questions arise on safety

Sports

La Liga: Hot weather and financial issues factors as new football season kicks off in Spain (Preview)

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian challenge as World Athletics confirms entries for Budapest 2023

Sports

'After Yuvraj Singh nobody has come…': Rohit Sharma admits to India's No.4 slot issue ahead of WC and Asia Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US