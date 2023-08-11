UEFA Europa Conference League: Austria Wien surprise Legia in qualifiers

Warsaw (Poland), Aug 10 (IANS) Striker Muharem Huskovic was the hero for Austria Wien, netting two goals to secure a 2-1 victory against Polish outfit Legia Warszawa in the UEFA Europa Conference League’s third qualifying round.

Michael Wimmer’s side opened the scoring in the 11th minute. A blunder by Legia midfielder Juergen Elitim near the penalty area set up a golden opportunity for the visitors. Dominik Fitz quickly played the ball to Huskovic, who effortlessly beat goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz from close quarters on Thursday.

Soon after the second half commenced, Huskovic furthered Austria’s lead with a textbook header, connecting perfectly with Manuel Polster’s cross from the left, reports Xinhua.

Legia, however, managed to pull one back in the dying minutes. Makana Baku’s exquisite cross was met by Ernest Muci, who powered a header past Christian Fruchtl, rattling it under the crossbar.

The return leg is slated for August 17 in Vienna.

In another match, Polish side Lech Poznan, helmed by John van der Brom, celebrated a 2-1 victory over Slovakian side Spartak Trnava as goals from Filip Marchwinski and Kristoffer Velde propelled the Polish side to victory, while Lukas Stetina found the net for Spartak.

–IANS

bsk