UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka and Pereira eye light heavyweight, Pavlovich and Aspinall vie for heavyweight

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Jiri Prochazka, former light heavyweight champion will take on former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the interim UFC heavyweight title, No. 2 Sergei Pavlovich will face No. 4 Tom Aspinall. UFC 295 at the Madison Square Garden Arena on Sunday.

Prochazka is the embodiment of a modern-day samurai who lives and breathes the sport; he has 25 career knockouts and 11 consecutive finishes.

In June 2022, the 31-year-old from Czechia won the light heavyweight championship by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in a scintillating bout that reached the 5th round, but relinquished it because of an injury. When Prochazka returns to reclaim the belt, he will have his task cut out for him when he faces Pereira.

One of the finest strikers on earth, Pereira has emerged as a new contender at light heavyweight, rising from middleweight division he once owned, which makes this match incredibly compelling for UFC fans across the world. Nicknamed “Poatan”, which means “stone hand”.

Pereira’s short record of 8-2 is dominated by six knockouts, carried over from his illustrious kickboxing career. Vying for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, Pereira knows this is a high-consequences match.

Furthermore, a second title will be on the line as No. 2 Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 Tom Aspinall lock horns for the interim UFC heavyweight championship.

Pavlovich earned his title shot with a six-fight win streak and 15 knockouts on his record. Aspinall himself has 10 knockouts and a 100% finish rate. Both top heavyweights are determined to get the KO, adding all the more zeal to UFC 295.

UFC 295 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India.

–IANS

hs/cs