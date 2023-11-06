Uganda beat arch-rivals Kenya to win Victoria Rugby Cup

Kampala, Nov 6 (IANS) Hosts Uganda are the champions of the regional Victoria Rugby Cup 2023.

The Uganda Rugby Cranes defeated arch-rivals Kenya 21-20 in a hotly contested final match of the competition played at the Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere on Sunday.

The Kenya Simbas began the match strongly, scoring two tries through Joel Inzuga, while Jone Kubu added one of the conversions to take a 12-0 lead.

But the home team, capitalizing on the strong home support, later fought back to score two penalty conversions with team captain Ivan Magomu to make it 6-12. Uganda went into the break leading 13-12 after Conrad Wanyama scored a try and Magomu was accurate with the conversion.

After the recess, Kenya regained their lead after Kubu successfully converted a penalty. Joseph Oyet scored his first try for Uganda, putting them in the lead following an assist from Magomu.

Later, Joel Inzuga scored another try for Kenya, but substitute Liam Walker came off the bench to score a crucial penalty for the hosts to secure the championship.

Fred Mudoola, the Uganda coach, said he was proud of his team that won all the two matches against Zambia and Kenya to emerge champions. “It is through hard work that we have lifted this trophy we last won in 2010,” added the coach.

Uganda launched their campaign with a 30-8 win against Zambia, while Kenya Simba overcame Zambia 32-12 in the second match.

–IANS

bc