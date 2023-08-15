Uganda coach optimistic about qualification for Africa Cup of Nations 2023

Kampala, Aug 15 (IANS) Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Micho Sredojevic is optimistic that his team can qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The Uganda Cranes are currently placed third in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers behind Algeria, Tanzania. Niger is at the bottom of the log, reports Xinhua.

After releasing the squad list on Monday ahead of the crucial qualifying match against Niger on September 7, coach Sredojevic told the press that they have what it takes to beat Niger and hope Algeria can also defeat Tanzania.

“It is really very mathematical because we have 4 points and second placed Tanzania have 7 points. But we shall make sure we do our part and also hope that Tanzania fails to win away to Algeria who have already qualified,” explained Sredojevic.

The coach said he has invited a provisional squad of 33 players with the majority being foreign based. “The players must know that we are going for a very tough mission because this last match will determine our fate if we qualify for AFCON or not,” added Sredojevic.

Sredojevic is remembered for guiding Uganda Cranes to qualification for the 2017 AFCON in Gabon after 38 years since the team had last qualified. Uganda Cranes last played in the 2019 AFCON which was held in Egypt.

The AFCON 2023 that brings together 24 teams will take place in Cote d’Ivoire between January 13 to February 11, 2024. The event, the main international men’s association football competition in Africa, was meant to take place in 2023, but was pushed forward to next year.

–IANS

cs