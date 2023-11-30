Uganda, Namibia, Nepal join top nations in 20-teams for Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Dubai, Nov 30 (IANS) First-timers Uganda find themselves along with top eight teams from the previous edition like Australia, India, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 20 teams announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the USA and West Indies next year.

This will be Uganda’s first appearance in a senior ICC World Cup event and they join Namibia from the Africa qualifier in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will feature 20 teams for the first time.

Uganda clinched the final place for the event by beating Rwanda by nine wickets, ensuring a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifier.

They join teams from other associate members like Canada, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland and the United States of America (USA).

The teams qualified include other top members like Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies for the first time, 20 teams will form part of the event and will be divided into four groups of five.

The top two teams in each of the groups will move to a Super Eight phase, where the remaining teams will be split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals, followed by the final.

The final list of qualified teams for the event is as follows:

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Uganda, United States of America (USA).

–IANS

bsk/