Saturday, December 9, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Uganda stun hosts Kenya to claim CECAFA U18 title

Uganda came from behind to stun hosts Kenya 2-1 after extra time to win the 2023 CECAFA

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Uganda stun hosts Kenya to claim CECAFA U18 title
Uganda stun hosts Kenya to claim CECAFA U18 title _ pic courtesy news agency

Nairobi, Dec 9 (IANS) Uganda came from behind to stun hosts Kenya 2-1 after extra time to win the 2023 CECAFA (Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations) U18 Championship in the lakeside city of Kisumu.

Charles Batiibe was the hero for the Junior Cranes for his brace in the hard-fought match, reports Xinhua.

Advertisement

After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 65th minute when Siphas Owuor found the net from Ibrahim Wanzala’s brilliant assist.

The joy was, however, short-lived. Batiibe punished some static defending to bring Uganda level, forcing the game into extra time.

- Advertisement -

Moments after the start of extra time, Batiibe shocked Kenya with a goal that proved to be the winner.

Uganda edged Rwanda 1-0 in the semifinals as Kenya beat Tanzania on penalties following a barren stalemate after extra time.

- Advertisement -

Tanzania earned the bronze medal at the same venue after beating Rwanda 3-1.

–IANS

cs/

Advertisement
Previous article
Federico Gatti decisive again for Juve’s victory over Napoli in Serie A
Next article
Zerodha founders Kamath brothers' compensation touched Rs 200 cr in FY23
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement