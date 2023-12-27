UKK Season 2: Telugu Yoddhas register dominating win over Rajasthan Warriors

Cuttack, Dec 27 (IANS) Telugu Yoddhas showcased a complete performance to register the second win in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 as they defeated Rajasthan Warriors 38-28 by a big margin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Rahul Mandal proved to be the star of the match for Telugu Yoddhas with 10 points. Pratik Waikar and Aditya Ganpule also contributed to the team’s victory by staying on the mat for more than 3.95 minutes to earn dream run bonus points during the defence.

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho became a huge hit in the first season, emerging as India’s third-largest non-cricket league in terms of television viewership. It also became the first Indian sports league to secure Series A funding, courtesy of the UK-based BNP Group.

Rajasthan Warriors took a dream run bonus point early on in the first turn before Telugu Yoddhas fought back valiantly and claimed 18 points while chasing. The Yoddhas showcased the same determination when they switched to defence as they earned two dream run bonus points, allowing Rajasthan to grab only 12 points.

Telugu Yoddhas began the second inning on a positive note and took a significant lead after scoring 18 points in the third turn. Rajasthan earned a dream run bonus point, but they failed to surpass Telugu’s score in the last turn and only managed to secure 14 points.

Rajasthan Warriors will now take on Chennai Quick Guns on Friday, while Telugu Yoddhas will go up against table-toppers Gujarat Giants.

–IANS

hs/