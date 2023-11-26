scorecardresearch
Unfit Ding edges Allen at UK Snooker Championship

By Agency News Desk

London, Nov 26 (IANS) Despite feeling unwell, China’s Ding Junhui edged reigning champion Mark Allen 6-5 in the opening round at the UK Snooker Championship in York.

As last year’s finalist who lost to Allen 10-7, three-time UK champion Ding needed to win two qualifying matches this year to set up a clash with Allen, reports Xinhua.

The 36-year-old Ding looked struggled for having a fever, but surprisingly managed to edge Allen 6-5 to reach the second round.

Allen admitted that the match seemed strange to him.

“I felt like I was in complete control in so many frames and kept losing the frames I was ahead in,” the world No.4 told the World Snooker Tour website.

In other opening round matches on Saturday, veteran Mark Williams saw off China’s youngster Fan Zhengyi 6-4. Tom Ford overcame a 5-1 deficit to defeat Thai player Noppon Saengkham 6-5. Jamie Clarke also fought until the deciding frame to oust Kyren Wilson.

–IANS

