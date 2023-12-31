Sunday, December 31, 2023
United Cup: Canada wins dramatic mixed doubles against Chile to clinch tie

Leylah Fernandez's twin win led Canada to 2-1 victory over Chile in a United Cup nail-biter here on Sunday

Sydney, Dec 31 (IANS) Leylah Fernandez’s twin win led Canada to 2-1 victory over Chile in a United Cup nail-biter here on Sunday. Chile was two points from claiming a riveting United Cup Group B tie on Sunday afternoon when Tomas Barrios Vera and Daniela Seguel led Canadian duo Steven Diez and Fernandez 8/6 in the Match Tie-break of the deciding mixed doubles. But the Canadians rallied to win 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

Earlier in the day, Fernandez got Canada off to the perfect start in its first-ever United Cup match when she cruised past Chile’s Seguel 6-2, 6-3 before Nicolas Jarry beat Diez 7-5, 6-4 to level the tie scores.

Then, Fernandez turned around to show off her doubles skills, teaming with Diez to guide Canada to a 7-5, 4-6 [10-8] victory in mixed doubles to secure a 2-1 victory.

With a 1-0 record, Canada will now wait until Wednesday to face Greece. Chile will take on Greece on Tuesday.

All three ties that have taken place in Sydney have been decided in the mixed doubles. On Saturday, the Netherlands beat Norway 2-1 and Germany defeated Italy 2-1.

