United Cup: Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic register dramatic doubles win to help Serbia beat China

Perth, Dec 31 (IANS) Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic won a dramatic mixed doubles match in their last encounter of 2023 on Sunday night, ensuring that Team Serbia will celebrate the new year with a winning feeling.

Men’s World No. 1 Djokovic teamed up with WTA star Danilovic for a 6-4, 1-6, 10/6 victory against China’s Zhang Zhizhen and Zheng Quinwen to ensure a triumphant United Cup debut for their country at RAC Arena in Perth. Danilovic and Djokovic won seven of the final 10 points to claim a one-hour, 27-minute triumph and clinch a 2-1 victory for Serbia shortly before midnight in its opening Group E tie.

Their victory broke the deadlock after the ATP World No.1 Djokovic opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-2 singles win over Zhang and Zheng Quinwen overcame Danilovic in a must-win match against Danilovic. Coming off a three-set win over reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in her opener, Zheng kept her cool to keep the feisty 22-year-old Serbian at bay with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph.

China then appeared to have momentum in the mixed doubles after racing to the second set as Zhang and Zheng combined impressively, but Danilovic and Djokovic gritted out a crucial triumph to keep alive their team’s chances of winning the group.

World No.15 Zheng Qinwen had improved to 2-0 in the new season after defeating No.119 Danilovic in the WTA singles match. Bidding to tally her third career Top 20 victory, Danilovic jumped out to a 2-0 lead and found herself a point away from a 3-0 lead early in the first set. Zheng stormed back to take the next four games with the aid of a flurry of forehand winners.

The Chinese star appeared to have wrenched the momentum back for good, but Danilovic kept the pressure on. With Zheng serving for the opening set at 5-4, Danilovic earned two chances to level the set.

Zheng responded with steely resolve, wiping away Danilovic’s chances and coming through an 11-minute game to take the 61-minute set with a leaping backhand winner. Zheng rode out her momentum to a 4-0 lead in the second set and closed out the win with her eighth ace of the match after 1 hour and 37 minutes.

The No. 1 in the ATP Rankings Djokovic earlier eased past Zhang 6-3, 6-2 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead in its Group clash with China in Perth. Djokovic was rock-solid in all facets of his game as he notched a 74-minute triumph in his maiden Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting with Zhang.

Djokovic converted three of the seven break points he earned to delight the Serbian contingent in the stands at RAC Arena. He is now 17-1 in season-opening matches since the start of 2007.

“It’s great to be back in Perth,” said Djokovic, addressing the crowd. “New Year is in a few hours so I really appreciate you coming to hopefully celebrate New Year’s Eve with us here on the court. It’s been 10 years since I’ve been in Perth, and this arena is definitely one of the nicest, from inside and outside, that I’ve played in,” said Djokovic.

