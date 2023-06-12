scorecardresearch
Uruguay beat Italy to lift U-20 World Cup trophy

By Agency News Desk

LA Plata, Argentina, June 12 (IANS) Forward Luciano Rodriguez scored late as Uruguay secured their first Under-20 World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Italy here.

Rodriguez struck with an 86th-minute header as the Celeste ended a run of four consecutive triumphs for European teams in the tournament, reports Xinhua.

“This is a crazy feeling. We are champions of the world. What can I say?” said 19-year-old Rodriguez, who plays his club football for Uruguay’s Liverpool Montevideo.

“It’s a feeling of ecstasy. We were the better team and deserved to win. This is such a close group. Every player gave their all in each training session and each match, and that was a telling factor in the end.”

More than 40,000 spectators watched the final at the Diego Maradona stadium in La Plata, around 50km southeast of Argentine capital Buenos Aires. Among those present were FIFA President Gianni Infantino and South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) chief Alejandro Dominguez.

–IANS

cs

