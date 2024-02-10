HomeWorldSports

Uruguayan defender Suarez joins Botafogo

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 10 (IANS) Botafogo has completed the signing of Uruguay international defender Damian Suarez on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old will be tied to the Rio de Janeiro outfit until December 2025 after his contract with Spain’s Getafe was rescinded by mutual consent, reported Xinhua

He will vie for the right-back spot with countryman Mateo Ponte and veteran former Manchester United full-back Rafael.

Suarez arrived in Rio on Wednesday for a medical examination and he is expected to be presented to Botafogo fans in an official presentation next week.

Capped seven times for Uruguay, Suarez made 295 first-team appearances for Getafe following his 2015 move from Elche.

–IANS

