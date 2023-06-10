US remains atop in FIFA women's rankings

Geneva, June 10 (IANS) The top five teams remained the same as the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) newly released the women’s rankings.

The United States, Germany, Sweden, England and France are the top five teams on the rankings, which were refreshed after three months, reports Xinhua.

A total of 101 international games were played during the span as teams are preparing for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australian and New Zealand, which is to kick off on July 20.

China went down one spot from 13th to 14th after the team tied 0-0 with Switzerland and lost 3-0 to Spain during the European tour in April.

–IANS

