Usman Khawaja vows to fight and seek ICC’s approval over messages on shoes

Perth, Dec 13 (IANS) Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has vowed that he would fight and seek the approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he was not allowed to wear shoes which was written in favour of the people of Gaza during Australia’s first Test match against Pakistan starting at the Optus Stadium on Thursday.

The messages on Khawaja’s shoes were noticed at Australia’s training session by photographers and reporters in Perth. As per the ICC conditions, there are strict rules about wording or logos worn on clothing during international cricket matches. In 2014, Moeen Ali had been banned from wearing wristbands which had ‘Save Gaza’ and ‘Free Palestine’ written.

Advertisement

“What I’ve written on my shoes is not political. I’m not taking sides. Human life to me is equal. One Jewish life is equal to one Muslim life is equal to one Hindu life and so on. I’m just speaking up for those who don’t have a voice.”

“The ICC have told me I can’t wear my shoes on the field because they feel it’s a political statement under their guidelines. I don’t believe it’s so. It’s a humanitarian appeal. I will respect their view and decision. But I will fight it and seek to gain approval,” said Khawaja in a video posted on his social media accounts.

- Advertisement -

Before the press conference of Australia skipper Pat Cummins, Cricket Australia (CA) had released a statement saying, “We support the right of our players to express personal opinions. But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold.”

Later on, Cummins had said that Khawaja will not wear the shoes and messages in question during the Perth Test. “I spoke to him just quickly and (Khawaja) said he won’t be (wearing the shoes with messages). It kind of drew the attention to the ICC rules which I don’t know if Uzzie was across beforehand. Uzzie doesn’t want to make too big of a fuss.”

- Advertisement -

“On his shoes he had ‘all lives are equal’. I think that’s not very divisive. I don’t think anyone can really have too many complaints about that. I think it’s one of our strongest points in our team is that everyone has their own passionate views and individual thoughts and I chatted to Uzzie briefly about it today.”

“And I don’t think his intention is to make too big of a fuss, but we support him. I think what was on the shoes, ‘all lives are equal’, I support that,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/cs