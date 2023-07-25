scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 25 (IANS) Bengaluru Smashers star paddler Manika Batra continued her scintillating form as she defeated T. Reeth Rishya of Goa Challengers in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Manika thumped compatriot Reeth, who recently stunned World No. 28 Lily Zhang, 3-0 to register her fourth women’s singles victory in Season 4 for Bengaluru Smashers.

Manika, who is India’s highest-ranked paddler, went into attacking mode from the first serve and quickly took a big lead. She then wrapped up the game 11-4 with a precise backhand.

Manika used her reach and attacking powers to win the second game 11-5 and carried forward her momentum to clinch an 11-7 victory in the third game as well.

Earlier, Bengaluru Smashers’ Kirill Gerassimenko defeated the former World Championships silver medallist Alvaro Robles 2-1 in an exciting contest.

Robles began the first game brilliantly and showed immaculate precision to win it 11-3 before the Kazak paddler made a strong comeback and won the second game 11-8 to force the match into the decider. Kirill was at his very best in the third game as he played ferocious forehands on both flanks to clinch the decider 11-5 and the match.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher

Sports

Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United

News

'Max, Min & Meowzaki', 'Lakadbaggha' get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards (Lead)

Sports

BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy

News

Zoe Saldana hopes her ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is a spiritual successor to ‘Sicario’

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Philippines shock New Zealand, Colombia down South Korea (roundup)

News

Films by Anna Kendrick, Michael Keaton, Ethan Hawke to premiere at TIFF amid strike

News

Tamannaah Bhatia clears air around her possession of '5th largest diamond in the world'

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Spanish attacker Nestor Albiach ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for breach of ICC Code of Conduct in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

News

'Gen V' will see superheroes being befuddled about boundaries of right and wrong

News

'Lakadbaggha' wins in Stuttgart: 'Validation of effort to create impactful cinema,' says Anshuman Jha

News

Tori Kelly hospitalised after fainting at dinner, medics discover clots around organs

News

‘I feel the mom guilt when on shoot,’ says Anita Hassanandani

Technology

Doctors see 40% rise in viral conjunctivitis among kids, adults

Technology

World IVF Day: Infertility a silent epidemic, must be tackled, say docs

Technology

Spotify now has 220 mn paid subscribers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US