UTT: U Mumba TT face Dabang Delhi TTC as knockout race intensifies (preview)

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 23 (IANS) The race to semi-finals of the Ultimate Table Tennis season 4 has intensified as U Mumba TT and Dabang Delhi TTC lock horns on Monday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi, here.

Both the franchises will look to register a win as it will keep them in the hunt for a spot in the last four of season 4.

U Mumba TT lost their last tie against Goa Challengers and will look to make their comeback. They have some top paddlers in their squad such as World No. 18 Quadri Aruna, Lily Zhang and youngsters Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale.

“Every tie is important to win in this league and you have to take every tie as it comes. We are always motivated to give our best in every tie and I hope to continue playing well in the upcoming ties. Dabang Delhi TTC is a really good franchise but we also have a great squad that makes us really confident going into the next tie,” stated Chitale ahead of the tie.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi TTC also lost their last tie and will need a win to make a case for a place in the knockout stage of the league. They will bank on the likes of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula and Barbora Balazova.

“We lost the last tie but a win before that showed everyone our quality. We will now look to play well in the next tie and hopefully register another win,” said Sathiyan.

Squads:

U Mumba TT:

Coaches: Anshul Garg, Francisco Santos; Players: Manav Thakkar, Lily Zhang, Aruna Quadri, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das and Sudhanshu Grover

Dabang Delhi TTC

Coaches: Slobodan Grujic, A. Muralidhara Rao; Players: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula, Barbora Balazova, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh and Jon Persson

