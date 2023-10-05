Uzbek cyclist Fomovskiy tests positive at Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou, Oct 5 (IANS) The International Testing Agency (ITA) announced on Thursday that Uzbekistan’s cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy has tested positive for banned substances anabolic androgenic steroids.

“The sample was collected by the ITA at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 during an in-competition anti-doping control performed on 28 September 2023 during the Cycling Track Men’s Omnium-Points Race,” the ITA said, reports Xinhua.

“The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect. He has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.”

The 22-year-old Fomovskiy placed fifth in the men’s omnium points race on September 28.

It’s the fourth doping case confirmed at the Hangzhou Asiad. Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s long-distance runner Mohammed Yousef Al-Asiri, Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani and Philippine cyclist Ariana Thea Patrice Dormitorio Evangelista had failed doping tests.

The ITA, mandated by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), independently handles the anti-doping program at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

