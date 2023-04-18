scorecardresearch
'Very hardworking and talented guy': Suresh Raina as singer Sid K relishes featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is in awe of Urban Punjabi singer Sid K who has sung the song ‘Kya Haal Hai’ featuring teenage sensation, Riva Arora, in the music video.

Raina introduced Sid K to everyone recently on The Kapil Sharma Show, labeling the singer as hardworking and talented.

“We have with us our friend Sid K, he has sung a song for an album. He is a very hardworking and talented guy,” Raina said on the show.

Raina, the former CSK batter, also asked him to grace the event with the beautiful song in front of the audience as everyone got excited about the song.

As soon as he was called on the stage, Sid K enthralled the audience with his soulful voice and promoted his latest track ‘Kya Haal Hai’, which was released under the banner of Zee Music.

The episode was studded with cricket stars, including Deepak Chahar and Aakash Chopra, along with their better halves. Amidst the laughter and the banter about their professional and personal lives, Sid K took the stage to sing a few lines from his latest release.

“It was like a dream come true for me! My dad had always believed in me and manifested this moment, and I’m sure he’s proudly looking down on me and blessing me. I was actually on vacation in Bali when Rishi sir called me with an incredible opportunity to promote my song on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as Suresh Bhai was invited for an episode,” Sid K said in a statement as he relished the chance of singing on the show.

“Without hesitation, I booked the next available flight to India, seizing the chance to make this integration possible. Being a part of the show and performing on that stage was surreal and overwhelming.

“But I know I still have a long way to go. My goal now is to be on the couch as a guest next time and have my own ‘Sid K Special’ episode. I’m determined to keep pushing myself and achieving even greater heights,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rishiraj Gudwani, the Co-Founder, ArtKonnect Management also praised the young singer for his exhilarating performance.

“What made the moment even more special was that Sid K was introduced on stage by none other than Mr IPL, Suresh Raina, along with the show’s host, Kapil Sharma,” said Rishiraj.

