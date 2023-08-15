scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, set to undergo knee surgery in Mumbai

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said on Tuesday that she will not compete at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou due to a knee injury and will undergo surgery on Thursday (August 17) in Mumbai.

With Vinesh’s departure, the path is now open for Antim Panghal to join the squad. The U-20 world champion, who had emerged victorious in the selection trials and was named as a reserve player, will now represent India in the women’s 53kg category.

“I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago on August 13, I injured my left knee in training. After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover.

“I will be undergoing surgery on August 17 in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games,” she said in a statement posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A former medallist at the World Championships and a prominent figure in the wrestlers’ protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh was initially granted a direct entry into the continental event by an ad-hoc panel.

However, this decision sparked significant controversy, with numerous young wrestlers highlighting that this approach was not appropriate.

–IANS

bc/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Surpassing all expectations, 'Gadar 2' exceeds Rs 173 crores on Day 4
Next article
Allu Arjun celebrates I-Day with wife Sneha, kids, staff
This May Also Interest You
News

Allu Arjun celebrates I-Day with wife Sneha, kids, staff

Box Office

Surpassing all expectations, 'Gadar 2' exceeds Rs 173 crores on Day 4

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty sends cute I-Day greetings to fans

Health & Lifestyle

YouTube to remove videos promoting cancer misinformation

News

Adele helps couple announce their baby's gender on-stage

News

Preity G Zinta: 'Though I never went to acting school, I just wanted to get things right on set'

News

Gurmeet, Mithila, Saiee, Gaurav, Abhimanyu reveal their childhood memory on I-Day

Sports

Dirmakar slams SAI, Sports Ministry for 'deafening silence' on her Asian Games exclusion

News

Manisha Rani returns from ‘BBOTT2’ with two good friends: Elvish, Abhishek

News

Mohit Raina reveals he prepared for National Defence Academy exam

News

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel donning new avatars

Technology

Payouts to begin in $500 mn Apple iPhone 'batterygate' lawsuit soon

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tracy Morgan says he's been using Ozempic for weight loss

News

House-full show, tickets in black! 'Gadar 2' gets back 'good old days'

News

‘People who take themselves seriously fear they’ll have no work tomorrow,’ says Dibyendu Bhattacharya

News

Why is Rashmika Mandanna still called ‘Geetha madam’

News

Adinath Kothare learns Delhi diction for ‘Bajao’ character

Sports

Zimbabwe to tour England to play a four-day Test in 2025

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US