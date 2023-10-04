scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Vishnu Vardhan, Vaidehee Chaudhari enter quarterfinals of 28th National Tennis

Vishnu Vardhan and defending champion Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat reached the quarterfinals of the 28th National Tennis Championship

By Agency News Desk
Vishnu Vardhan, Vaidehee Chaudhari enter quarterfinals of 28th National Tennis
Vishnu Vardhan, Vaidehee Chaudhari enter quarterfinals of 28th National Tennis _ pic courtesy news agency

Olympian Vishnu Vardhan and defending champion Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat reached the quarterfinals of the 28th National Tennis Championship in their respective categories, at the DLTA Complex, here on Wednesday.

The two-time champion from Telangana showed his attacking prowess from the get-go against Odisha’s Kabir Hans in the men’s singles category and registered a 6-4, 7-6 victory in straight sets to move into the last eight of the tournament.

Vaidehee Chaudhari also looked in complete control of her match from the beginning and played impeccable forehands with precision to unsettle Sai Janvi T of Karnataka. She then won the match by 6-4, 6-3 to progress further in the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023.

The women’s singles category also saw an upset as Sejal Bhutada of Maharashtra beat fifth seed Sharmada Balu (Karnataka) 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets. However, Karnataka’s Lakshmi P. Arunkumar won her match to move into the last-eight as she defeated Kashish Bhatia of Delhi 6-4, 6-3 under immense heat that took the players to their limits.

Earlier, the defending champion in the men’s singles category, Manish Sureshkumar moved one step closer to winning another title as he defeated Sheikh Md. Akhtar (Karnataka) 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets.

Meanwhile, the 2018 champion Siddharth Vishwakarma displayed ferocious shots against Suraj Prabodh (Karnataka) to continue his winning run. Motivated by the constant chants of coach Ratan Sharma, the Uttar Pradesh lad used his left-hand cross-court forehands to full advantage and won the match by 7-5, 6-1.

Tamil Nadu’s Abhinav Sanjeev S also reached the quarterfinals after defeating Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy 7-5, 7-5 in straight sets.

In the boys’ under-18 category, Tamil Nadu’s Keerthi Vassan Suresh upset top-seed Chandan Shivaraj (Karnataka) 6-2, 6-3, while No. 1 seed in the girls’ under-18 Sonal Patil defeated Harshini N to reach the quarterfinals.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chromosomes may explain why men experience severe Covid
Next article
Asian Games: India win first gold in men's 4x400m relay since 1962; lose to defend women's 4×400 crown
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US