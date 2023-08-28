scorecardresearch
Vlahovic's header rescues Juve in Serie A

By Agency News Desk

Rome, Aug 28 (IANS) Dusan Vlahovic came to the rescue for Juventus in the second round of Serie A, heading home an equaliser after Lewis Ferguson’s initial goal, as Juventus drew 1-1 with Bologna.

Juve began the new season on a high, dominating Udinese with a 3-0 victory. However, they found themselves trailing in the 24th minute of Sunday’s match when Joshua Zirkzee set up Ferguson, who confidently slotted a low strike, reports Xinhua.

The Bianconeri believed they had leveled in the 53rd minute with Vlahovic’s volley, but the goal was disallowed after Adrien Rabiot was deemed to have interfered with the goalkeeper from an offside position.

However, Vlahovic made no mistake in the 80th minute. Samuel Iling Junior delivered a precise cross from the right, which Vlahovic met with a twisting header.

In other matches, reigning champions Napoli maintained their perfect start with two wins from two games, defeating 10-man Sassuolo 2-0. Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo provided the goals for Napoli.

Lazio, on the other hand, faced back-to-back defeats after a 1-0 loss at home to Genoa. Fiorentina, having been two goals up, had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Lecce.

–IANS

