Wanindu Hasaranga, Travis Head and Sean Williams nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

Dubai, July 5 (IANS) Sri Lanka leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, Australian left-handed batter Travis Head and veteran Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Williams have been nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for June 2023.

Hasaranga enjoyed a prolific spell in June, picking 26 wickets at an average of just 10. He found massive success during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, becoming the first spinner to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket.

The leg-spinner was impressive in his bowling performances against the UAE (6/24), Oman (5/13) and Ireland (5/79), becoming the second player after Pakistan fast bowling great Waqar Younis to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in history of ODIs, as Sri Lanka managed to qualify for Men’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

On the other hand, Head sits in fourth position in the ICC Men’s Test batting rankings and he demonstrated his growing influence in the Australian batting attack on the biggest Test stage — the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

Head came to the crease when Australia were in a spot of bother at 76/3 on day one’s play, making a brilliant 163 and joined forces with Steve Smith (121) for a 285-run stand that swung the momentum in favour of his team.

The left-handed batter was named Player of the Match following his crucial and brilliant 163 in the first innings which set Australia up for a commanding 209-run victory over India to get their first-ever WTC title. He continued his momentum into the first Ashes Test, recording another half-century in Birmingham as the tourists claimed a thrilling two-wicket victory.

Williams, meanwhile, lit up the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier for hosts Zimbabwe with a supreme display of run-scoring throughout June. The left-handed batter amassed 532 runs at an average of 133 in his five ODIs, including three centuries against Nepal, USA and Oman, and all of it coming at a staggering strike rate of 148.60.

With 91 more runs scored in their win over the Netherlands, Williams remained a key figure for the hosts all the way through to the Super Six stage, though Zimbabwe didn’t seal their spot for the ODI World Cup.

With this nomination, Williams aims to become the first Men’s Player of the Month from Zimbabwe since Sikandar Raza was honoured in August 2022.

–IANS

nr/ak