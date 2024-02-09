Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement

Hobart, Feb 9 (IANS) Australia’s veteran opener David Warner has confirmed that the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 would mark the culmination of his illustrious cricketing journey.

Having already bid farewell to ODI and Test cricket, his final ODI appearance resulted in a triumphant World Cup victory for Australia against India in 2023, while his Test career concluded with an impressive home series against Pakistan, highlighted by a century and a half-century.

Expressing his sentiments following a stellar performance in the first T20I match against the West Indies, Warner conveyed his eagerness to participate in the forthcoming T20 World Cup and bring his illustrious career to a fitting close on the global stage. His riveting innings of 70 runs off just 36 balls earned him the Player of the Match award, further solidifying his stature as a dynamic and impactful player.

“Pleasing to get the win on the board. Was a nice wicket to bat on and you have to make the most of it. Feel great and refreshed, I’m pumped. I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there and it’s a good journey we’ve got going for the next 6 months. Pretty much the same squad going to New Zealand so it’s important we win there as well,” Warner said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Warner emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum and unity within the team as they prepare for upcoming challenges, including the tour of New Zealand. Despite a spirited performance from the West Indies, Australia emerged victorious by 11 runs, showcasing their resilience and determination on a flat batting track.

–IANS

hs/bsk/