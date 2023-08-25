Wanted to see Afghanistan spinners’ overs off and accelerate against their fast bowlers: Shadab Khan

Hambantota, Aug 25 (IANS) After Pakistan secured a thrilling victory in the second ODI against Afghanistan, all-rounder Shadab Khan said his plan was to see off the overs of their spinners and go for the runs against the faster bowlers.

In chasing 301, Shadab made 48 off 35 balls and brought Pakistan back in the hunt in the 49th over when he smashed a four and six on two full tosses against fast bowler Abdul Rahman.

With 11 runs needed off the final over, he was run-out by Fazalhaq Farooqui at the non-striker’s end, after moving out of the crease before the ball was bowled. But Naseem Shah (10 not out) and Haris Rauf held their nerves to take Pakistan over the line with a ball to spare.

“When you’re a senior player, you go through these stages again and again. Sometimes you fail, sometimes you succeed. I try to be as calm as possible. Their team has world-class spinners so I wanted to see their overs off and accelerate against their fast bowlers. The boundaries are long so there are easy twos, so when Shaheen and Naseem came our plans were to go for twos,” said Shadab after the game ended.

With Pakistan taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam credited his team for clinching a narrow win. “All credit to the boys. We just tried to build the partnership when me and Imam were playing, just wanted to play long and see where we stand after 40 overs.”

“We knew we could chase 80 or 90 in the last 10 overs. Naseem also comes up in crunch situations. I always try to improve. Can never be satisfied. We see different quality of bowling. I am never worried about my skills and just back my skills at all times. All focus on the last match.”

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was left rueing a missed opportunity to get a first-ever ODI win over Pakistan, with wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 151 going in vain.

“It is hurting because we had enough runs but at the last moment they took the game away from us. The over which…49th over there were some easy balls to the batsman and they smashed it. They (openers) are playing very good from one and half years. I want them to play the same way. Both are good sides. The pressure, we weren’t able to control.”

–IANS

nr/bc