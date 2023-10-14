Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls Pakistan with viral angry man meme after their collapse

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Indian former cricketer Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolled the Pakistan team with a viral angry man’s meme after their sudden collapse, as they lost eight wickets for 36 runs and were dismissed for 191 runs batting first against India in Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

The meme depicts the fan as being happy when Pakistan was 155/2. The meme then showed him going to the washroom and returning to see Pakistan getting all out.

Batting first against India, the Pakistan team saw a sudden collapse as they lost the last eight-wicket for a mere 36 runs adding on the board. After the early loss of both the openers skipper Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan partnered together and added 83 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Babar got out to an inswinging delivery of Mohammad Siraj after scoring a half-century, Rizwan was deceived by Bumrah’s slower delivery and got knocked out at one short of half-century.

Except for Hasan Ali, none of the other lower-order batters crossed double figure mark as Pakistan got bundled out on 191 runs in the end.

The meme went viral after a match played on June 14, 2019, was won by Australia by 41 at the County Ground, was livid when Asif Ali dropped an on song-David Warner. Muhammad Sarim Akhtar’s (Pakistan viral meme person) disappointment at his team’s loss was palpable. Akhtar. It became fodder for meme-makers and they came up with hilarious jokes and memes.

On June 12, 2021, the International Cricket Council (ICC) celebrated the 2nd anniversary of the viral meme featuring Akhtar. Sharing the exact video on their official Twitter handle, ICC wrote, “12th June 2019, @cricketworldcup Possibly the greatest #OnThisDay ever.

In 2020, Akhtar featured in one of the videos which was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the England series. In the video, he could be seen motivating the Pakistan cricket players.

–IANS

hs