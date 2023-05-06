scorecardresearch
WCB announces match between Olympian Manoj Kumar, KS Vinod, reveals charity plan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The World Charity Boxing (WCB) organisation on Saturday gave a brief introduction about its mission and ongoing charity work, as well as to announce the upcoming charity boxing match between Olympian Manoj Kumar and KS Vinod.

WCB is a renowned platform that has gained popularity in the USA, UK, Australia, and other European countries. The organization aims to promote sports culture all over the world and is dedicated to the noble cause of serving humanity through sports charity. WCB provides a platform for everyone, including celebrities and other sportsmen, to fight for 2 minutes and 3 rounds as per the professional boxing method.

The upcoming charity boxing match between Olympian Manoj Kumar and KS Vinod is another step taken by WCB towards achieving its mission. The match is scheduled to take place in October in the United States, and all proceeds will go towards various charitable causes.

WCB will use the money earned through the match to purchase sports kits and help needy kids in sports. The organization is committed to spreading the sports culture globally and aims to provide equal opportunities to all.

K S Vinod, a young athlete, model, and dynamic business person hailing from Kerala, India, is one of the fighters in the upcoming charity boxing match. Vinod is a qualified Electronic Engineer and has also proven his ability and talents in research and practice of nutrition and diet. He has trained extensively and mastered skills in sports like Pro Boxing, KravMaga, Kickboxing, MMA, Wrestling, and SAMBO.

He is a WBC champion and has achieved the Mr. India title too. Vinod’s talents and perseverance are impressive for future generations. He works enthusiastically to uplift the weaker sections of society through multifaceted charity activities and always acts as a motivator for those who love sports.

Manoj Kumar is a renowned Indian boxer who has made his mark in International competition and has won a gold medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games. Known for his quick footwork and aggressive style, Manoj has also been a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award for his outstanding contribution to Indian boxing.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
