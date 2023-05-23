scorecardresearch
'We aim to be back stronger', says Kohli after RCB's exit from IPL 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohi on Tuesday said that the side will aim to make a strong comeback in the next season after a disappointing exit from IPL 2023.

Sensational Shubman Gill hit a magnificent 104 not out off 52) to power Gujarat Titans to a thrilling win and knock RCB out of the tournament in Match 70 of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Rampant Kohli had roared again with a second consecutive ton to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 197/5 but Gill storm hit Bengaluru and his 104 not out trumped Kohli’s 101 not out as GT knocked RCB out and helped Mumbai Indians qualify for the Play-offs.

The former India skipper, who has seven IPL hundreds to his name, asked RCB to hold their heads high.

“A season which had it’s moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed, but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger,” tweeted Kohli along with pictures.

On the other hand, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who is currently the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023, thanked the fans for the support and wished other teams luck for playoffs.  

“What a great 2 months of @iplt20 it’s been. Unfortunately the tournament has ended for us. Thank you everyone for the support and making it so special. Good luck to the last 4 teams. Now some home time,” wrote Du Plessis on instagram.

With the loss in their last league game, RCB finished the IPL 2023 at the sixth position with 14 points.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
